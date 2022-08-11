After Richarlison's exit and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for six weeks, we asked which striker you'd like to see Everton make a move for this summer.

Here are some of your thoughts:

James: Everton should return to bidding small amounts on players in the Championship (a strategy that resulted in us signing Leighton Baines and Tim Cahill, to name just two). Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn would be a cost-effective risk to bolster our attacking options. There is plenty of other talent amongst the promotion hopefuls as well.

Michael: I’d love to see Brereton Diaz from Blackburn join Everton. He did it last year and seems to be hitting the ground running again this season.

Paul: I’d sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he’s too injury prone and one good season isn’t enough for me. I’d look to bring in two others, namely Sasa Kalajdzic and Armando Broja, but suspect Broja is out of reach so would look elsewhere.

Derek: Get Michy Batshuayi. That's my view. He'll score goals.

Graham: Sign Kevin Gameiro - French football player who plays for Strasbourg. He will put the ball in the net and won't cost a fortune.