Newcastle United defender Matt Targett says a top-10 finish would be "good progress" as the Magpies continue to improve under Eddie Howe.

The left-back signed on a permanent transfer this summer for £15m after impressing on loan.

"To finish 11th in the end I think that was a success for where we were but this season we will have a full season," he told NUFC TV., external

"I think progressing on last year and if we get top 10 that would be good progress and beyond that I think the more quality you add in the transfer windows I think it is only going to improve the team.

"Step by step that is always what I have said. Little-by-little progression."