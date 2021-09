On 4 June 2008, Mark Hughes was appointed as Manchester City manager, two days after the sacking of Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The Welshman signed a three-year contract and oversaw the first signings after the Abu Dhabi United Group takeover in September of that year, including Brazil forward Robinho for a then British record transfer fee.

However, Hughes was dismissed 18 months later, in December 2009, and replaced by Roberto Mancini.