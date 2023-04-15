Man City 3-1 Leicester: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC MOTD: "At the end [it was uncomfortable]. That normally happens when you make a lot of substitutions. We should avoid it.

"But sometimes it happens and it is important we started really well after the Champions League. We made subs to make players rest but we lost some control, though in general it was a deserved victory.

"We start the game to win the game. The game is never done until it's done. But after 3-0, and especially with the control and Erling Haaland played all 90 minutes against Bayern Munich and it was so difficult, we have to think about injuries.

"We are lucky after the Bayern Munich game we play at home not away. You saw how focused we were."

On Bayern Munich next: "Absolutely, we know that [it's never over until it's over].

"We have to try our game and think we will win the game. We have to defend otherwise they have the rhythm. It's a real tough opponent. We go there to achieve something unique, to reach a semi-final.

"We have to play with the right mentality and be stable in the bad moments and go for it."