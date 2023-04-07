Moyes addressed fans leaving early during the 5-1 defeat to Newcastle, external on Wednesday night: "Any manager wants to raise expectations, have we raised expectations over the last few years? Certainly. I understand the fans leaving early, there were individual mistakes on the night."

On those errors against Newcastle: "You can always make individual errors as a player, I've been one, you don't expect many in one night. We don't need to say any more about it. I'd rather them try and play and play well. When you do that though, you can mistakes some of the time. If it's happening regularly it's a problem, if it's happening once in a while it's okay."

On still being in the Europa Conference League: "We are really enjoying being in Europe, it's a great thing, finishing seventh last year and sixth the year before. I would love to reach in final, but we've got to think of the Premier League games. The teams who qualify for Europe this year will see that next year. Ideally, we would get some good results which would make those Thursday nights easier. We had some great nights in Seville and Lyon, it's difficult at the moment."

Moyes was asked whether he feels the need to be a football manager: "Of course I need it, it's like a drug. This is why Roy Hodgson came back, Neil Warnock came back. As a manager you can't win all of the time, but we're looking forward to try and bounce back."

On Fulham' missing suspended striker Aleksandar Mitrovic: "Mitrovic has done amazing for Fulham. He scored goals for them in the Championship and he's gone on to show he can do it for them in the Premier League. I'm sure it's a huge blow for Fulham to not have him."