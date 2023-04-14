Martindale on top-six fight, correcting mistakes and squad strength
Livingston manager David Martindale has been talking to the media before his side welcome St Johnstone on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
With Livingston seventh, a point behind Hibs, Martindale says "top six is out of our control" and he has curbed talk of a top-half finish, although he admits his side will only have themselves to blame if they miss out.
His main focus is getting Livi back to form after one win in eight and says they must "correct the mistakes we’ve made over the last couple of games”.
He is “under no illusions of how hard it’s going to be” against St Johnstone who need points to ensure survival.
Livingston are “probably gaining players” as Cristian Montano is available after missing last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Motherwell through injury.