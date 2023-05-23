S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

What scenes at Amex Stadium at 16:00 on Sunday.

Some 30,000 people giddy with excitement about Europe. Songs being sung about visiting the continent. In the upper tier of the West Stand, one fan had brought along his passport and was waving it in the air. Another unfurled an EU flag.

Beating Southampton 3-1 confirmed Europa League football for the Albion - barring what would be a quite incredible 17-goal swing to Aston Villa over the next week.

It is the latest landmark in the remarkable journey Brighton have been on these past three decades.

Some 26 years ago, Brighton were homeless, broke and 90 minutes away from relegation to non-league. Fourteen years ago, they needed to beat Stockport County on the final day of the season to avoid relegation to League Two.

It was at the end of that 2008-09 campaign that Tony Bloom officially took control of the club. What has happened since has been nothing short of extraordinary, as the Albion have climbed from 16th in League One to sixth in the Premier League.

Call me biased, but the Brighton story has to be the greatest in English football this century. Proper rags-to-riches stuff and not a sheikh or oil-rich nation in sight. Just a lifelong fan introducing a recruitment model which has subsequently become the envy of the footballing world.

Supporting the Albion right now is an honour and a joy - and that is down to Mr Bloom.

He, more than anyone, deserves a cold pint of beer in Poland on a Thursday night this autumn. Bring it on.