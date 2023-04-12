Former England striker Dion Dublin praised an "outstanding" display from Manchester City against Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final first leg and believes Pep Guardiola's side have virtually secured their passage to the last four.

Dublin was impressed by how City dominated against the Bundesliga champions, and told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he could not envisage them relinquishing their three-goal lead.

"City only have one way to play, on the front foot, wanting to squeeze high and then beat the press," said Dublin. "I am really not sure how Bayern will deal with it.

"[The second leg] will be a different game in a different atmosphere in front of a full house in Germany.

"But, with the quality and set-up City have, I cannot see Pep allowing his players to drop their guard. No chance."

His views were backed by German journalist Mario Krischel, who cast doubt on any Bayern chance of overturning the deficit.

"I'd say the chance of Bayern qualifying for the semi-final is less than 1%," he said. "You always said 'this is Bayern and they can always win and turn a tie around.

"You don't get the feeling with this group."

