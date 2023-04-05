Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The tension against Nottingham Forest on Saturday made for a gripping if inconclusive afternoon, but we did not learn anything new about Wolves.

Their predicament was displayed by another statistic, from the more modern end of football data. This column is often squeamish about using some of these measures to argue any point, but the juxtaposition of two highlighted Wolves' problems perfectly. On Saturday, they held the ball for 71% of the time, their highest share of the season; they also returned their second-lowest “xG” score – the average number of goals to be "expected" from the quality of chances they create.

Wolves' most obvious problems could hardly be more clearly illustrated than that, so it was perhaps just as well that their leading goalscorer this season delivered a goal near the end, and with it the point that for now keeps their heads above the waterline. Daniel Podence’s six goals might in other circumstances be an unremarkable total, but as it represents more than a quarter of Wolves' total output this season, his contribution looks much more significant. Punching above his weight, you might say.

Podence's substitute appearance on Saturday was a snapshot of his Wolves career so far. Zipping around, creating and disrupting, and rarely far from the focus of the action, on or off the ball. As well as his sharp finish, he also provided a moment of levity when he charged across to be Diego Costa's apparent on-field lawyer when it seemed as though the striker was about to be involved in a tangle. Not known to be a player who needs much looking after, Costa looked bemusedly on as Podence marched in on his behalf.

And yet there has been no great clamour from Wolves fans lately to disagree with Julen Lopetegui's apparent view of Podence, who has started him in only two of the last ten league games.

A player who frustrates as often as he sparks, Podence has been lightly used as Wolves first moved up the table, and now have slid back towards danger. Where, in an ever-changing Wolves pattern, does this unusual player fit? It is another mystery in a puzzling season.

*Wolves v Chelsea - commentary BBC Radio WM (95.6FM) on Saturday at 15:00 BST.

*BBC Radio WM Football Phone-in continues every weeknight at 18:00.