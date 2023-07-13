We asked you what would represent success for Dundee in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Rod: When we last went up, we were too loyal to the players that achieved promotion, particularly in defence and goalkeeping. Adam Legzdins is a decent goalkeeper, but we need a keeper who can collect the ball from crosses or punch it out when we are under pressure in defence. Also, the height and physicality of the team needs improved.

Dee: Consistency has to be key. The last few Premiership seasons have seen a raft of changes to the starting XI every week. A settled side will breed confidence within the camp and the fanbase.

Anon: No reason why they can't stay in the Premiership. The squad has the potential and will have to work hard and show that steel to grind out results. Over half the teams are of a similar skill-set.