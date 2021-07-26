Steve Bruce has admitted Newcastle have “limited funds” for this summer's transfer window, but will focus on the loan market to boost his squad.

The Magpies boss says the club "have to be patient" in the run-up to the start of the new season in August.

"I know that’s awful from me, but we haven’t got the biggest of budgets," Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"In the market we’re looking at - loan market in particular - we’re going to have to let the big, big clubs go to work."

Bruce said that midfield would be the main focus and conceded his side are “weaker than last year” without Joe Willock, who they are hoping to re-sign this summer.

Willock joined the Magpies in the second half of last season on loan from Arsenal, scoring eight goals in 14 appearances.