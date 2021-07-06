Liverpool are at the front of the queue for PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe. Speculation continues over the future of the 22-year-old, who has just one year left on his deal at the Parc des Princes. (ESPN), external

Despite Liverpool's interest in France winger Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich chief Oliver Kahn is "optimistic" about keeping the the 25-year-old at the club. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are hoping to sign Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Liverpool. The 25-year-old joined the Reds last summer, but has so far managed only seven appearances in all competitions for the club. (Calciomercato, in Italian), external

