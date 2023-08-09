England full-back Reece James has been confirmed as the new club captain of Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has assumed the role after fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta left Stamford Bridge in the summer.

"I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility," said James. "I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

"I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family."

Manager Mauricio Pochettino added: "He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season.

"He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas."