Celtic have been told Newcastle United's Scotland winger Ryan Fraser will not command a high transfer fee, with the Magpies keen to sell the 29-year-old ex-Aberdeen forward. (Daily Record)

Celtic are keen on France Under-21 left-back Quentin Merlin, 21, of Nantes. (Daily Record)

Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is flying to Glasgow to have his medical as his switch to Celtic edges closer. (Scottish Sun)

The chances of Kieran Tierney returning to Celtic this season could be reduced by a serious injury to Arsenal's new signing Jurrien Timber. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Brendan Rodgers should sign a new striker and a midfielder enforcer for the upcoming Champions League campaign. (Daily Record)

Rodgers believes central midfielder Matt O'Riley is "only going to get better" at Celtic - and has urged him to keep adding goals to his game. (The Scotsman)

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has been touted as a potential replacement for Harry Kane for new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou by former Scotland winger Pat Nevin. (Sunday Post)

