'Ambitious' Kennedy has decision to make - Beattie

With John Kennedy reportedly keen to take up an invite to join Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, former team-mate Craig Beattie says the Celtic assistant will be "a great manager" in his own right one day.

“John is hugely ambitious, his work ethic and work-rate is second to none, people within the game will tell you that,” Beattie told Sky Sports.

“Ange has to decide whether he wants John to go with him, and John has the decision to make whether he wants to be manager in his own right.

“Celtic and Celtic fans will be disappointed, they experienced it not too long ago with Brendan Rodgers and some of the fans aren’t happy with the situation with Ange.

“Football is forever changing and when English football comes calling then it’s understandable that people move on.

“John will be a great manager at some point but it depends on when he wants to make that step.

"We have seen young managers have done it too early. He might just be looking at going down and working with some exceptional players down there like Harry Kane."