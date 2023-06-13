Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 29, as Spurs do not want to sell the England captain, especially to another Premier League side. (Sky Sports), external

United are continuing talks with Chelsea about England midfielder Mason Mount, but there is still a gap in valuation between the two clubs for the 24-year-old. (Sky Sports), external

Both United and Tottenham are reluctant to pay the £40m Brentford want for 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David Raya. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen could help Manchester United in their pursuit of Atalanta and Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, 20. (Manchester Evening News), external

