Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of out-of-contract quartet Marley Watkins, Connor McLennan, Dean Campbell and Matty Kennedy, while manager Barry Robson says the club are having "positive discussions" with some of last season's loan players about a return to Pittodrie.

Liam Scales (Celtic), Mattie Pollock (Watford), Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic), Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Jay Gorter (Ajax), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) and Patrik Myslovic (MŠK Žilina) have all returned to their parent clubs for now.

First-team coach Liam Fox won't be extending his short-term stint as he is unable to relocate to Aberdeen because of family circumstances, with the club now in the process of identifying a replacement.

Youngsters Mason Hancock, Timi Fatona and Blessing Oluyemi are also leaving.

“I’d like to thank every player, and Liam, for their efforts during their time at the club,” said Robson.

“They leave us with our best wishes for the future. We are still having positive discussions with some of the loan players who are departing about the possibility of returning for next season. We’ll see how those progress over the next few weeks."