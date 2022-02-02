Who is your favourite PFA Player of the Year?

Voted for as the best player in the league by your own peers - the ultimate accolade.

A former Tottenham winger makes the list after he won the PFA Player of the Year award twice in three years.

Gareth Bale (2010-11, 2012-13)

There used to be a time when Bale could not win a Premier League game and was a figure of ridicule, being on the fringes of the Spurs first team. How he turned his fortunes around.

Welshman Bale's seven goals and one assist from 30 games was enough to claim the award in 2010-11, but he played a starring role in 2012-13, scoring 21 goals and laying on four assists, before securing a then world record £85m move to Real Madrid.

