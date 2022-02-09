Former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark praised a "phenomenal" display after the Magpies moved out of the relegation zone with victory over Everton.

"When you consider what was at stake and the pressure on the game, that was a real top performance," Clark told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

Clark was impressed with the work ethic shown by Eddie Howe's side and believes the manager is making his mark at St James' Park.

"That performance had Howe's stamp all over it. The way the team pressed and got the ball back; the energy from start to finish. They also bounced back really quickly from the setback of going behind.

"It's really difficult to win back-to-back Premier League games and they've done that. I think they can start looking at some of the teams above them now and trying to drag them in.

"Everyone to a man was phenomenal."

