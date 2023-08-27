Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester City: What Heckingbottom said

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom to Sky Sports: "I'd prefer the points to any pats on the back, to be honest. You have to be perfect to beat Manchester City and the two goals we conceded we could have done better with those. But we can't focus on that and forget about the other 99.5% of times where we got things perfect.

"Sometimes it is not your day. We lost the ball out on the touchline, didn't deal with it, Phil Foden's touch got away from him for once, and then the ball fell into the path of Rodri who slammed it home. If you look at the stats, they show City's dominance. But for us, the performance we wanted to put in to get the points, we were almost there.

"We have gotten better and better, game on game. It was a different type of performance today against the best team in the land. We have players to come back from injury, players who have come back in today, and more to add. We handicapped ourselves in some circumstances but we will look to come out of the transfer window as strong as we possibly can and look to pick up points as quickly as possible."