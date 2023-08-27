Dundee 1-0 Hearts: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee were opportunistic - but that's what you need to do against a side with more quality across the park. They absorbed the pressure and picked Hearts off with a single blow.

As for Luke McCowan, Scott Tiffoney and Lyall Cameron. Those three have more than enough to get Dundee out of any trouble that may befall them this season.

Today was more about McCowan and Tiffoney. Their flair can turn matches on their head, and it was McCowan's magic that won Dundee all three points this afternoon.