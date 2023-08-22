Roy Hodgson, speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal: "I would be tempted to say we deserved something from the game. When they went down to 10 men we gave it our best shot but they are a top quality team and they were able to defend the efforts we had.

"I think the penalty was a harsh decision but the block on the player who was doing the job of defending. We had a man who was going to make it into that area had he not been blocked. It is not totally a case of switching off but you have to give credit to the Arsenal quick thinking and the quality of the pass, but that is why they are where they are.

"They got a lot of bodies around the goalkeeper so we couldn't get through the cordon but that is often the case. There were very few disappointments in the game for me in terms of the Crystal Palace performance. On another day I think we would be feeling even happier and proud of ourselves."

Speaking to Sky Sports about the performance he said: "I think it tells us the direction we need to get to, we need a little bit more help in terms of the forward areas. But we are working on that."

Did you know?

Nine of the last 11 Premier League goals Crystal Palace have conceded have come from set pieces (three penalties, five corners, one free kick) – since Roy Hodgson returned to the club in April it’s the joint-most in the competition (Nottingham Forest also 9).