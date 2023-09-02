Sutton's predictions: Sheffield United v Everton
- Published
Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.
His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is actor and comedian David Earl, star of new film Apocalypse Clown and Manchester United fan.
Sutton's prediction: 0-1
Everton have got better. They got off the mark against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup.
They need a striker to start scoring as they haven't scored yet in the Premier League. They've created plenty of chances in their home fixtures and I think the 4-0 loss against Aston Villa was a game to forget.
Sean Dyche needs to get off the mark and I think he will get off the mark with three points.
David's prediction: 0-1