Fulham's Joao Palhinha has been given permission to travel to Germany as Bayern Munich try to thrash out a deadline day deal for the Portugal midfielder.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is keen to add the 28-year-old to his squad after signing England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham were reluctant to lose the influential Palhinha, but the player is keen to play Champions League football and he is now awaiting confirmation of a deal between the two clubs before having a medical and completing the formalities of a deal.

The fee is expected to be about £65m but talks are ongoing, with Fulham also seeking a replacement.

Palhinha will be the second high-profile departure from Craven Cottage in recent weeks after striker Aleksandar Mitrovic joined Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.