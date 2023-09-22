Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague says Roberto de Zerbi "has got great admirers" at Manchester City and could be a potential successor to Pep Guardiola when he leaves his role with the Premier League champions.

The Italian has led Brighton to European football for the first time in the club's history - although they lost their opening Europa League game to AEK Athens - and has been mentioned as a candidate for some of the biggest jobs in football.

"He (De Zerbi) just takes football to another level, that's what I think he's doing," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"I feel Pep Guardiola has two years left at club level, he's taken football to a place - if he has the energy of 2008 he might take it to the next place but I think now it's about winning for him.

"There is somebody else who has taken football to where Pep has developed it to and he's willing and starting to do the next thing and the last thing that's left is to organise an attack where the players do not just do what their instinct says but what they've been training. That's difficult for Guardiola because he has big players who have won a lot but that's what De Zerbi is doing with his players and it's just wonderful to see."

When asked if he was hinting that De Zerbi could succeed Guardiola, Balague added: "I've got the impression he will.

"He could have gone to Spurs this summer but decided to stay at Brighton. They love him there, how they talk about him, how he's made everyone better from the media department to the doctors to everyone are on their toes but enjoying the journey.

"They want to keep him for as long as they can but he's got great admirers at Manchester City. I think Guardiola has two years left at club level before going to international level and then it will be an opportunity for De Zerbi to put in practice what he's learned."

