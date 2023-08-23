Hibs need 'game of their lives' - McLeish

Former boss Alex McLeish hopes Hibs can produce "the game of their lives" against Aston Villa at Easter Road in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

"It's an amazing occasion and something Hibs haven't experienced for a while, playing a team at the top level, the creme de la creme," McLeish told BBC Scotland.

"Football's a strange game and you can never say never. The Hibs players will have to play the game of their lives.

"I'm sure they'll feel that adrenaline rush and have the right mentality, that you're going in against an elite team and want to show yourself at your very best. I can see Hibs defending in bulk and looking to counter-attack.

"A positive result tonight would be fabulous. It would be amazing. They know that they're facing a very capable side, not only in the English Premier League but of course also in Europe."