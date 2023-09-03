Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian: Manager reaction

Hibernian interim manager David Gray: "It's a fantastic team performance, right through the team. We've been conceded too many goals, we're aware of that. We were fully deserving of the win.

"David Marshall makes a great save at 0-0. Changes happen, we have a couple of opportunities and we were worthy of our win.

"It was such a team performance. I'm delighted with the two boys coming on and getting goals but, to a man, they were absolutely outstanding."

Asked whether he wants the job long term, Gray replied: "I've not had even time to think about these things."