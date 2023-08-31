Celtic line up Liverpool defender loan - gossip

Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips is set to join Celtic on a season-long loan. (Sky Sports), external

Celtic's loan deal for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo - is "practically done", according to Portuguese media outlet zerozero.

Celtic are set to seal a new long-term deal for Liel Abada, with the Israel winger currently under contract until 2026.

Celtic will rake in an extra £2.5m from Champions League TV revenue following Rangers' failure to qualify.

