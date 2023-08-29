'This feels like a new St Mirren - every point needn't be a prisoner'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

The temptation after having snatched a draw from the jaws of victory is to fall into despair or disappointment, but not this Talking Point. Not today.

It would be easy to wallow in the surrendering of a couple of points to a freak free-kick goal from the sideline and an at least mildly controversial 100th-minute penalty, but there will be plenty of time for such misery later in the season.

For now, this is an acknowledgement of progress. An Aberdeen side that finished the last campaign as the form side in the division, comfortable on their third-place perch, were the visitors to Paisley.

Stephen Robinson's five-figure spend on Conor McMenamin was exceptional; Aberdeen can slot a number of six-figure purchases into their line-up while Dave Cormack continues to window shop for another few days.

And, for more than 100 minutes on this late summer Sunday, the Dons were reduced to little more than the supporting cast. A normally possession-shy Saints side had as much of the ball as they wanted. They dwarfed their opponents in shots on goal, finding the net on four occasions, though VAR justifiably intervened on a couple.

In seasons past, I'm quite confident I'd have spent this week spitting feathers and shouting into the social media void about the injustice of it all. However, this feels like a new St Mirren. Every point doesn't have to be a prisoner. A couple of lost points needn't be the end of the world, as we'll have a chance to do it all again this weekend.

The longer this level of performance continues, the more likely that a club owner with deeper pockets will take notice of Robinson and what he's building in black and white.