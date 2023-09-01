Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Joao Palhinha over a contract and the player has told Fulham that he wants to move to the German champions. (Sky Sports Germany, external)

The Cottagers have contacted Manchester United over a potential deal for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, as they attempt to line up a replacement for Palhinha. (Sky Sports, external)

Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, is also being viewed as a potential option to replace Palhinha, who Fulham value at £60m. (Standard, external)

Fulham are also ready to beat Nottingham Forest to Monaco's France midfielder Youssouf Fofana, 24. (Football Insider, external)

Fulham have reopened transfer talks with Chelsea over Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, just as Forest were closing in on a deal for the England winger. (Evening Standard, external)

