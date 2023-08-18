T﻿ransfer news: City join race for Barco

Gossip column graphic

Manchester City are trying to beat Brighton to the signing of 19-year-old Argentine left-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors. (Mail)

City's Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo remains a target for Barcelona but there is now strong interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia too. (Athletic - subscription required)

Guardiola's side have paid £1m to sign 14-year-old French midfielder Tyrese Noubissie from Leicester. (Talksport)

Man City are also keen on Rennes' 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku. (Independent)

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column

Related Topics