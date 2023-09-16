Eintracht held again as they prepare to face Dons

Eintracht Frankfurt warmed up for Thursday's Europa Conference League group-stage opener at home to Aberdeen with a 1-1 draw away to Bochum.

Their fourth 1-1 draw in five games stretches their unbeaten start to the season to seven outings but leaves them sitting ninth in Germany's Bundesliga.

French midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe put the visitors in front after 55 minutes, but Kevin Stoger levelled for the hosts with a penalty kick with 16 minutes remaining.

Head coach Dino Toppmoller resisted the temptation to rest players ahead of the European tie and made only two changes from the side that drew at home to Cologne.