Newcastle 'acted swiftly to complete deal for talented Hall'

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe made it clear after the arrival of Tino Livramento that Newcastle would 'have to get creative' in the transfer market as they searched for one more defensive signing.

Financial Fair Play has dominated the discourse on Tyneside this summer, and the signing of LewisHall on a loan deal is purely as a way to defer the payment for a year to stay within the rules. Otherwise this is to be viewed as a permanent deal.

Howe has liked Hall since his Premier League debut for Chelsea at St James' Park in November. He will offer the balance at left-back in an attacking sense, dovetailing with Kieran Trippier or Livramento on the other flank, while also being able to defend well one-to-one.

The move frees Dan Burn up to compete at centre-back; although another option there had been looked at but now seems unlikely.

Newcastle were told earlier this summer that Hall was a player Chelsea wouldn't sell, and once again they've acted swiftly to complete a deal for a talented player after the opportunity arose.