Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

Three games into the new season and yet to score a goal, it is understandable why Everton are turning to the transfer market for options up front.

The Toffees have now confirmed the signing of striker Beto from Udinese for a deal reportedly worth up £30m.

After scoring 10 goals in Serie A last season, the 25-year-old can add a much needed presence up front for the side.

Beto began his career in Portugal and after making his move into the Primeira Liga with Portimonense in 2019, the forward went on to score 13 goals in his 44 appearances.

He joined Italian side Udinese in 2021, initially on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy, and during his time with the club he scored 22 goals and made three assists in 65 appearances.

While he may not be as prolific in front of goal as some other Premier League centre-forwards, he still ranked in the top 50% of strikers across Europe's top five leagues in the past 12 months for non-penalty goals.

Not afraid to try to get forward and be involved in the box, During the same time period, Beto also ranked in the top 21% for successful take-ons per 90 minutes and the top 32% for touches in the attacking penalty per 90, while over his career he has averaged 2.62 shots per game.

At 6ft 4in, Beto offers a physical presence at both ends of the pitch.

Compared with other strikers in Europe's top five leagues, he ranked in the top 31%, 26% and 11% for aerial duels won, interceptions and clearances respectively in the past year.

Beto may need to improve his ability to help his team in build-up play and on the ball - ranking particularly low in passes attempted and completed.

However, when it is goals that Everton are in need of right now, the new number 14 could prove to be an important piece in the team's attacking puzzle.