On-loan defender Odel Offiah is expected back at Hearts on Monday after returning to parent club Brighton to address a medical issue. (Scotsman), external

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley warns Europa Conference League entrants Aberdeen the next few months will be "relentless" as they juggle domestic and European fixtures. (Record), external

Leighton Clarkson says Aberdeen have not given a thought to their Conference League opener with Eintracht Frankfurt, with their full focus on Saturday's match away to Hearts. (Record), external

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip