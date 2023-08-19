Analysis: Fulham 0-3 Brentford

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

There was one key headline from Fulham manager Marco Silva's post-match press conference, the news that Aleksandar Mitrovic will join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The Serbia forward was not part of the Fulham squad for their 3-0 defeat to Brentford, having pushed for a move away this summer.

"It is not the ideal scenario, not because he received an offer. It is all the situation about himself," Silva said.

"He is not working properly with his team-mates, and when I say it is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation."

Mitrovic aside, Fulham were poor against their west London rivals, with Silva believing the match hinged on Darren Bond's decision to award Brentford a penalty, and send off Tim Ream, in the 64th minute.

"That moment decided the game, finished," the Portuguese manager told BBC Match of the Day.

"I have seen the moment 10 times, I can not see anything. Just the referee saw, and probably the VAR they saw it as well.

"It is difficult to understand because in my opinion this was a clear error from the referee."

Bryan Mbeumo netted the spot-kick, and Brentford ended up cruising to victory over their toothless opponents.