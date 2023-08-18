O'Neil confirmed the same team are available from Monday night's match at Manchester United and there are no new injury concerns.

After their narrow defeat to United, O'Neil felt it was an "important" and "positive first step", and that the players "took real heart and belief from what they did at Old Trafford and Monday".

The club and O'Neil received an apology over a penalty that wasn't given against United, but despite feeling "disappointed" he said: "There is human nature involved in making decisions. I don't think anyone is trying to do anything on purpose or there is favouritism."

On opponents Brighton, he said: "Excellent coach, fantastic group of players. Really good model for anyone looking to get promoted from the Championship and progress and the way they go about it, the football they play and how well the players understand the processes they go through -they're a big threat."

Asked whether he will need to do like he did when he became Bournemouth boss, O'Neil said: "A process and just understanding what it’s like to be modern-day players and one of the advantages of being a young-ish coach is that it doesn't seem that long ago since I was playing, so some of the things that I would have felt will still be relevant."

On what players will have taken from Monday's performance, he said: "Of course players will take belief from performances, belief from themselves, belief in what I'm asking them to do. Progression will never be a straight line, there will be bumps and tests, that's the nature of it - that's the Premier League."