After rumours of Tottenham interest in Ange Postecoglou over the weekend, the picture moved quickly on Monday.

Here's a recap of the current situation:

Postecoglou has agreed terms to become the new Tottenham manager.

An announcement of the deal from the club is anticipated imminently.

The expected appointment has received mixed views from Spurs supporters.

But those within the game feel it is a positive move from the club with former manager Harry Redknapp saying: "If I was looking for somebody, if I was the chairman of Tottenham, he would be right at the top of my list."

Everton's Conor Coady told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club he feels it is a "really good appointment".

The future of Harry Kane is likely to be the first job on Postecoglou's list and pundit Micah Richards feel Tottenham should "cash in" on the striker.

