Mike Minay, BBC Sport

The Manchester derby history literally starts with the FA Cup.

1891. Ardwick (now Manchester City) 1-5 Newton Heath (now Manchester United).

But of the 189 games that have gone before Saturday's FA Cup final, were any of them bigger than the game at Wembley?

With the power of hindsight of course it's easy to justify various options - and most of them come within the last 15 years.

The 2011 FA Cup semi-final helped put Manchester City on the map. In 2012, blue beating red one-nil really helped decide who would win the Premier League - but even then there was more drama to be had. In 2018, United came from 2-0 down to delay their rivals winning the Premier League.

But, there’s just too much riding on this. Aided by the Treble factor - it’s City’s to win, United’s to stop.

City can take a big step towards three historic trophies, or they risk being stopped by their biggest rivals. If you define success by trophy count, then a Premier League and an FA Cup is a good haul.

For the United fans I’ve spoken to, third in the Premier League and two trophies in Erik ten Hag’s first season is more than they could have hoped for. But they have lauded City fans for two things - not winning the Treble (the domestic treble in 2019 was not seen as good enough) - and never winning the Champions League.

Both of those are currently possible and so there’s extra fuel to the fire.

It’s historic.

From a BBC Radio Manchester perspective, there is not a bad way this game can go:

0-0 draw? Knife-edge. Early goal? Still lots of time to recover. Big win? One side will enjoy a day to remember. Penalties? Don’t.

I cannot wait to be part of your coverage of this historic game.

So join us from 13:00 BST on Saturday - our coverage includes hearing from Pep Guardiola, Erik ten Hag, Phil Foden, Bruno Fernandes and Erling Haaland plus David James, Nigel Gleghorn and Richie Wellens are all part of our team.