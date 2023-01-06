Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Everton

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Coming off a bad defeat at home by Brighton, there is no leeway for Frank Lampard when it comes to his team selection for struggling Everton's trip to Manchester United.

Lampard made lots of changes when his side played Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup in November, and they lost heavily. If the same happens this time, then there is a good chance he could also lose his job.

But because of the circumstances, and also because of what happened the last time Everton were in Manchester - for a battling draw with City a few days ago - I just have a feeling they can nick something here against the odds.

Everton might need a lucky break - maybe even a Harry Maguire own goal! - to grab the win, but I certainly don't see it being easy for United despite their excellent form.

Nathan's prediction: 2-1

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Nathan think the rest of the FA Cup third-round ties will go