We asked for your opinions on whether Nathan Jones can turn Southampton around and what might happen next.

Here are some of your comments:

Rebecca: An experienced Premier League manager should have been appointed. Jones might be a good manager, but he looks out of his depth. It's been obvious we are in trouble for ages, so bringing him in was strange decision that hasn't worked. And we need a striker, whoever is manager.

Chris: No confidence, no direction, no spine in team. Poor quality recruits - Lyanco is terrible and a constant source of weakness in the team. James Ward-Prowse isn't the player he was and looks like he's carrying the side with no quality around him. The manager is out of his depth - he's not Premier League class and it shows.

Odie: Jones is not entirely to blame. The club brought him in and have to take some responsibility for this mess. We have mainly been poor this season on the pitch as well. Either experienced, older players come in this transfer window to steady the ship or we are down.

Sam: No fan was immediately impressed with the appointment of Jones and, after watching four games of 'route one', long-ball football with no success, I cannot see us staying up. The board needs to either get the chequebook out or correct what seems to be a glaring mistake with the managerial appointment.

Brian: The appointment of Jones was a mistake. The board should admit it and replace him with someone with Premier League experience. That appointment should be someone who will not play a back five. It may work with other squads, but not the one at St Mary's at present. It leaves too much space in behind when Kyle Walker-Peters or Romain Perraud are caught upfield.