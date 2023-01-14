Analysis: Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth

This was nowhere near vintage Brentford but they just keep on picking up results.

They are unbeaten in six Premier League games and are a massive 14 points clear of the relegation zone.

Thomas Frank will be disappointed by their attacking output in this game, with his side looking relatively flat.

However, they were clinical with Ivan Toney never looking like missing the penalty, and Mathias Jensen's finish clinical.

Frank and the players are unlikely to talk about Europe yet, but it could be on the cards, especially if they carry on their impressive home form, which has seen them lose just once in 10 Premier League games this campaign.