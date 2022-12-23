Ross County 0-1 Rangers - analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Having had to come from behind to claw their way to 3-2 wins in their two games under Michael Beale against Hibernian and Aberdeen, this was yet more evidence that the new manager has much work to do if he is to turn Rangers quickly into a force capable of truly challenging Celtic for the title.

Without the injured Antonio Colak, who scored a double against County at Ibrox in August, Rangers lack a forward focus - and are still searching for someone capable of opening up a tightly packed defence for whoever leads the line.

Ross County were unable to match their thrilling 3-3 January draw against Rangers in Dingwall and still have never beaten Rangers in 21 meetings, but they will take heart from keeping the visiting fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Limiting Rangers, albeit a side still in transition, to a single goal considering the Glasgow side had found the net 28 times in their previous seven meetings could be viewed as a moral victory by manager Malky Mackay.

Beale will also emphasise the positives - keeping the pressure on Celtic while his side are still struggling to find top form.