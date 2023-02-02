Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

Rating: 9/10

It’s no secret that Southampton have issues in the goalscoring department. This has been a long-standing concern since the departure of Danny Ings back in the summer of 2021. With the new ownership of Sport Republic, this window has been the most important in recent years.

Nathan Jones got some business done early with the arrival of Croatia winger Mislav Orsic and Argentina midfielder Carlos Alcaraz. Right-back cover then arrived in the shape of James Bree from Luton.

On deadline day, we signed prolific powerhouse Paul Onuachu, who has netted 17 in 22 games for Genk, making him the top scorer in the Belgian top flight.

Sport Republic also splashed the cash to break the club record with a £22m move for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

With all problem areas addressed, and Sport Republic showing their intent with a net spend of more than £60m (second in the Premier League), this window has been hugely satisfying.

