We asked for your views after Saturday's game between Wolves and Manchester United at Molineux.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Wolves fans

Raymond: Much better performance - if we can start scoring goals we should be OK. But it will still be a long hard slog.

Robert: Was impressed with Wolves. They missed a bit of class in their passing up front, but I'd rate this as a first-class performance against a team that has also improved in recent weeks. To lose only to an opportunistic first-class goal by Rashford is a sign that the Wolves may be on an upward path.

Manchester United fans

John: Momentum is building. Good to see discipline being instilled (and accepted) by the squad. Still light up front - Martial can’t be relied upon to be the only striker. Finding ways to win is a good habit to instil.

Moses: Erik ten Hag is right, he is in charge. But I think Manchester United still need a top striker who can contest with and go toe to toe with top defenders.

CJ: Progressing well under Erik ten Hag. We're creating decent chances but must be more clinical in front of goal. Rashford needs to stay fit, Martial must try harder...