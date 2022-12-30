Aston Villa 'proud' of their World Cup winner

Unai Emery says everyone at Aston Villa is “proud” of their World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and wants him to quickly adapt back to life in the Midlands.

"For us we are proud of him and every Aston Villa supporter must be proud of him," said Emery. “We have in our team and our squad a winner of a World Cup. Congratulations to him.

"He pushes his team-mates on the training ground every day. When he comes back we have to try to introduce him again into our everyday and to be positive to use his energy to help us.”

Martinez drew criticism for his celebrations when awarded the World Cup Golden Glove and Emery wants him to be ready for the challenges at his club side.

“He is going to be available physically and his mentality we will check,” he said.

"Hopefully he is coming 100% focused on Aston Villa. He has to adapt again in a new way with us.”