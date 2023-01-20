David Moyes says he signed Danny Ings precisely because he "wasn't a risk".

The former Aston Villa, Southampton and Liverpool striker joined on Friday in a £15m deal and Moyes explained it was Ings' Premier League experience that made bringing him in a no-brainer.

"We need someone who knows the league," said Moyes. "We've had a look at a few players but I wanted someone who wasn't a risk in terms of knowing the league. He is what we need."

West Ham host Everton at London Stadium tomorrow sitting 18th in the Premier League and the joint second-lowest goalscorers in the division, with just 15 goals in 19 games.

Ings has six already this season, including one against tomorrow's visitors back in August.

"We need to score more goals that's the obvious thing and Danny is as good as it gets," continued Moyes. "The paperwork was done in time so we need to wait for the confirmation on registration.

"Gianluca [Scamacca] has a bit of a knee injury, which will keep him out for a short time so I only have Micky [Antonio] and Danny as out-and-out forwards.

"Hopefully, he will settle in well as we need that competition."