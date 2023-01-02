Erhahon departure talk is "premature"

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson reckons any talk of Ethan Erhahon departing the Paisley club is "premature."

"At the moment he's the only transfer business and I would add that any talk of Ethan Erhahon leaving is premature," said Robinson.

"There is interest but I desperatly want him to stay. He is a huge park of my plans."

The manager has also handed his newest signing Richard Taylor a place on the bench today as they visit Rugby Park.

The manager added: "He has been training with us for month and looks comfortable as a left-sided defender.

Erhahon arriving in East Ayrshire this afternoon