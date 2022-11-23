W﻿est Ham's new interim academy manager Kenny Brown says he is "proud" and "honoured" to take up the role.

The former Hammers defender was confirmed in the role in early November after former academy manager Ricky Martin departed.

"It’s very special for me," Brown told West Ham TV. "I am very proud and honoured to be assigned in this role, and I have thoroughly enjoyed it so far.

"It’s been very busy so far. A big priority was to meet the heads of departments. It is important for me to know how I can support them, and how I can push the academy in the right direction.

“I think it’s important that we don’t stand still. We can’t afford to. We are in a great place at the moment but we need to keep progressing.

“We want to keep our best players and we also want to recruit good players. If we get to the end of the season and we have retained our staff and our best players, and if the academy is looked at in a good light, then we will be in a good place. I am looking forward to the challenge.”