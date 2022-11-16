N﻿athan Collins insists his Wolves team-mates will need to "get the attitude right" when they return from the World Cup break and believes Julen Lopetegui can get them to safety in the Premier League.

T﻿he Midlands club find themselves bottom of the table after the first part of the season and Lopetegui's first game as their new manager will come against Everton on Boxing Day.

S﻿peaking on Lopetegui, Collins told the club website "﻿He wouldn't have taken this job if he didn't believe he could get us out of this. He knows how good this squad is, he knows the ability of the squad, he sees that and he knows as a squad the work that we can put in. That's the main thing. And once we buy into him, we'll be sound."

D﻿espite propping up the rest of the table, Collins believe that his side can escape the relegation zone in the remaining part of the season, adding: "We’ve got to fight as a team, as I know with the ability we’ve got, we can do it. Then we’ve got to buy into the manager and let him do his work with us.

"The mentality in the group is there and the teamwork is there. I think it was there at the start of the season, and we lost it a little bit, but we’re getting that back again now and, as a group, we know what we need to do to come back.

"I don’t think we’ve got to make it a scrap. We’ve got to play our games, play our way and with the new gaffer coming in, I think that’s what’s going to happen."